Lewises celebrates 50th anniversary

Mr. & Mrs. Willie Earl and Beaster H. Lewis of Greenville, Alabama celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17.

The couple was re-united in holy matrimony as they pledged their love and commitment to each other in a double ring vow renewal ceremony at the Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill in Prattville, on Saturday, Nov. 18.

This momentous wedding and reception were exceptionally designed by Melanie Turner Designs & Events, of Florence.

The wedding venue was ornamented with beautiful ivory flower arrangements along the aisles. The design featured, “A large floral bouquet on a tall, crystal vase and gold flower stand, accented with floating candles in crystal vases, to create a romantic and lush aisleway,” Melanie added pops of soft pinks with the white and ivory flowers for an even more dreamy feel.

The back interior wall was adorned with ivory drapery with spotlights that lit up the venue and a heart-shaped floral frame for the ceremonial archway for the bride and groom.

Wedding coordinators Steven and Anita Hawkins of Greenville, Alabama promptly began the wedding ceremony at 2 p.m. with a remarkable instrumental prelude.

Wedding party processional included: Wedding Officiants, Best Man, Groomsmen, Bridesmaid, Matron & Maid of Honor

At the entrance, the groomsmen greeted the bridesmaids with a bow and walked down the aisle with joined hands to “Can’t Let Go,” by Calvin Richardson. Groomsmen were Nalin Burrell – Cypress, TX, DeMorris Burrell – Cypress, TX, Darryl Covington – Waxhaw, NC, Willie Hawkins – Birmingham, AL, Best Man, Calvin Crenshaw – Greenville, AL.

The groomsmen looked dapper in their black tuxedos with burgundy vest, bow tie and a pocket square to match.

Bridesmaids were Nylah Burrell – Cypress, TX, LaWanda Burrell – Cypress, TX, Valanda Covington – Waxhaw, NC, Matron of Honor, Frances Herbert – Greenville, AL, and Maid of Honor, Neziah Burrell – Cypress, TX.

The bridesmaids wore a flawless, formal, burgundy, A-line, maxi floor-length dress with a lace long sleeve style, low cut back and empire waist. The bride and groom added their personal touch in making beautiful, burgundy and ivory floral bouquets with accents of gold.

The Maid of Honor and Junior Bridesmaid looked gorgeous in their A-line, glitter, one-shoulder, chiffon sequin, burgundy and gold floor-length dresses.

Flower girls Bianca and Myah Covington – Waxhaw, NC looked adorable in their white A-line, scoop floor-length, lace flower girl dresses as they dropped beautiful ivory flower petals to “The Moment” by Kenny G.

Reverend Helen Davis of Manassas, VA blessed the couple and attendees with a powerful prayer of love and thanksgiving. Rev. Dr. James Hall of Montgomery, AL officiated the ceremony with a heartfelt message of love and life.

The bride looked stunning in her sparkly, off-the-shoulder, luxury-lace beaded, white and gold long sleeve African bridal gown with a chapel train and Swarovski Queen Crystal Gold Tiara. The guest was in awe as the bride entered the ceremony with the song, “Why I Love You” by Major, escorted by Robert Hawkins, Sr. of Greenville, AL wearing a black tuxedo, burgundy vest, bow tie and pocket square.

The groom looked handsome and complimented his bride well in his white tuxedo with a gold vest, bow tie and matching pocket square.

The two lovebirds renewed their marriage vows and exchanged wedding rings in the presence of nearly 100 guests. The couple sealed their marriage with a kiss as the officiant pronounced them as husband and wife and re-introduced Mr. & Mrs. Willie Earl Lewis.

The bride and groom along with the wedding party ended the ceremony giving thanks and praise to the Most-High God singing, “I Am Blessed” by the Reeds Temple Choir.

Videographer Kamau Simmons of Decatur, GA captured beautiful moments that the couple will cherish for a lifetime. The guests enjoyed participating in wedding trivia games hosted by DJ Errick Bethel from Atlanta, GA and the coordinators while the wedding party took post-wedding pictures with Sonya Jackson of Montgomery, AL.

Following the ceremony, the wedding party were introduced into an eloquent and luxurious private reception, as the bride and groom and guests were mesmerized with the breathtaking and spectacular designs and décor including: Round, chandelier centerpieces with hanging crystals, mega bundles of live floral arrangements on ivory crinkled taffeta linens for the guest tables and gold bling linens for the VIP/head tables, accented with silk and fresh flowers, candles and cylinder vases.

It was a true celebration as DJ Errick Bethel played musical selections that got the guests on their feet. Korwin Harris III (Tre), 15-years-old from Mobile, AL did an amazing job creating a 3-tier, buttercream, white custom wedding cake decorated with burgundy handmade flowers cascading down the front and accents of elegant gold bands and baby breaths.

The bride and groom graced their guests on a stage riser with a Criss Cross burgundy, ivory and gold backdrop for the sweetheart table.

The lovely couple would like to thank everyone who attended and helped to make their 50th wedding renewal celebration a success.

The bride and groom enjoyed their honeymoon on a family trip to Honolulu, HI in June – July 2023.