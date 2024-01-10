DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING’S LEGACY HONORED

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Martin Luther King was born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929. He was a gifted student and attended segregated public schools and at the age of 15 was admitted to Morehouse College where he studied medicine and law.

In 1948, he graduated and entered Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor of Divinity degree.

King met Coretta Scott in 1953 at Boston University where he was completing his course work. The couple married in 1953 and then settled in Montgomery and he became pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church

They had four children, Yalonda Denise King, Martin Luther King, III, Dexter Scott King, and Bernice Albertine King.

King was a Baptist minister and social activist who played a key role in the American civil Rights Movement from the mid 1950’s until his assassination in 1968.

He was the driving force behind the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the march on Washington, D.C., which helped bring about the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and in 1986 a national holiday was designated in his honor.

The holiday is called Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Two events are planned in Greenville for Monday, Jan. 15, to honor Dr. King.

The first will be the annual Butler County Civic League Rev. Dr. Martin Luther L. King, Jr. Freedom Memorial Breakfast.

It will start at 8 a.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center located at 208 School Highlands Road, Greenville.

Judge Terry F. Moorer will be the guest speaker. He is originally from Greenville and was born in 1961.

Moorer earned his Associate of Arts from the Marion Military Institute, his Bachelor of Arts from Huntingdon College, and his Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law.

He is currently a United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama.

The event is sponsored by the City of Greenville and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. Uncle E’s BBQ will cater the event.

Tickets are available at the door or by calling 334-368-0601.

The second event planned in Greenville is the Butler County Concerned Citizens annual MLK Day Parade.

The parade will make its way from the railroad underpass on West Commerce to the Butler County Courthouse. It will begin at 12 p.m.