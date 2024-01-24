City to purchase The Edge Theater

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The City of Greenville held its bi-monthly council meeting on Monday, Jan. 22. After the call to order at 5:30 p.m., roll call, and Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation, the meeting began. All councilmen were present.

As there were no proclamations or presentations, and no unfinished business, the council considered new business items.

Among the new items presented were Resolution 2024-01: A resolution approving the 2024-2025 billboard contract with Lamar Advertising; Resolution 2024-02: A resolution authorizing the lease/purchase of The Edge Theater; and Resolution 2024-03: A resolution approving a service contract with McCoy Fire Safety for monitoring service of The Edge Theater Building located at 601 Paul Stabler Drive.

For Resolution 2024-01, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon explained to the council it was budgeted item.

The council voted to authorize the mayor to enter a contract with Lamar Advertising Company for May 1, 2024 – April 30, 2025 to continue rental of a billboard as well as two additional billboards for total cost of $20,412. Monthly payments will be $1,701.

The billboards are located on U.S. Interstate 65 between exits 164 and 158 and at mile markers 131.1 and 131.3. The billboards face north to catch southbound traffic.

For Resolution 2024-02, the mayor explained the cost of the purchase will be offset by direct and tax revenues from ticket and concession sales and savings from property taxes.

The main item of discussion revolved around the individual theater rooms and how they would be used. Other items discussed concerned the viability and how the movie selections will be decided.

It was explained the initial thoughts were to move from an eight to five screen theater and to utilize the other rooms for kid friendly activities.

Greenville Parks and Recreation Director Jerome Harris, who will be in charge of theater, expressed several ideas including the possibility of making one room jumpy house oriented.

He also explained movie selection will be different. In the past, the theater had to play movies that were sent and had no control. Through a new company, they will be able to acquire movies that will be more marketable to the community.

After discussion, the council approved the resolution to lease/purchase The Edge Theater for $640,000 from SBS Investments, LLC, a Texas general partnership.

Per the agreement, Greenville will pay $5,000 per month from Feb. 1, 2024 through Sept. 1, 2024. Payments will increase in October to $10,000 until the balance is paid off in six years.

The last new business item approved by the council was a service contract with McCoy Fire Safety for monitoring services of The Edge Theater building for $135 per quarter. The services include fire alarm monitoring and cellular backup.

In other business, the city authorized the approval of and expenditures of $9,530 to D&T Emergency Lighting for lights, bumper and gun rack installation for police department unit 494.

They also approved $6,499.90 to pay Deep South Apparel for basketball jerseys, shorts and coaches shirts for the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department.

In addition, Jehle Piggott was named to the Greenville-Butler County Public Library Board. She replaces Stephanie Grayson who resigned.

With business concluded the meeting was adjourned. The next council meeting will be Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.