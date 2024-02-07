Fight cogon grass at no cost to landowners

For the third year, financial relief will be available soon to assist Alabama landowners adversely affected by the non-native, invasive noxious weed, cogon grass.

The application period for the Cogon grass Mitigation Program will launch on Feb. 20, at 8 a.m. Central Time, and the portal will remain open until March 29 at 5 p.m. Central Time or until the threshold of 150 applications is reached.

Eligibility for the funding requires that applicants be private, non-industrial landowners.

Property with cogon grass infestations must be located in any of the 67 counties of Alabama, although the landowner is not required to reside on the property or within the state.

There is no minimum or maximum acreage ownership requirement to enroll. It is a cost-free program.

Administered by the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC), the Cogongrass Mitigation Program is made possible through a grant from the USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ).

The goals of this program are to reduce the number of infested acres, eliminate the damaging effects of cogon grass on existing ecosystems, and improve the productivity of sites impacted by the weed.

Additional objectives include slowing the spread of current establishments of cogon grass and preventing introductions into new areas of the state.

To apply for this funding or for further information regarding additional eligibility requirements, please visit the Cogongrass Mitigation Program section of the Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Management/Cogongrass.aspx.

You may also email the AFC Cogongrass Coordinator at owen.andrews@forestry.alabama.gov or contact your local AFC office.

The mission of the Alabama Forestry Commission is to protect and sustain Alabama’s forest resources using professionally applied stewardship principles and education, ensuring that the state’s forests contribute to abundant timber and wildlife, clean air and water, and a healthy economy.

