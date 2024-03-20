March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Alabama. Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama is partnering with the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB to promote Colon Cancer Awareness. On Tuesday, March 12, Brandon B. Slagley, MD- Family Medicine, was the speaker at a Health and Wellness Brunch. The event was hosted by Healthy Circle and was held in the RMCCA dining room. Dr. Slagley expressed the importance of colorectal screenings and spoke to attendees about colon health. He advised that age, family history of cancer, and the results of previous screenings are determining factors in what kind, and how often screenings are done. A Community Health Fair will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the RMCCA Campus at 29 L. V. Stabler Drive in Greenville. The public is encouraged to attend. #GetScreened (Carolyn Griffin | The Greenville Standard)