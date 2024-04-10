Panthers enjoy steak dinner

The Georgiana School Panther varsity boys’ state championship team, coaches, cheerleaders and other were given a T-bone steak dinner recently by Hudson Funeral Service. Eugene Hudson said, “We are proud of the Panthers. This proves what a team can do. You displayed good sportsmanship, respect, and teamwork. To coach Norris, the south end of the county proved by the last evaluation that respect and discipline pays off.” Pictured (L-R) are Earlene Milner, Eugene Hudson, and Georgiana head basketball coach Kirk Norris. (Photo submitted)