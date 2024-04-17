Smokin in the Park a delectable success

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The Hank Williams Memorial Park was literally filled with smoke, the sweet smoke and aroma of barbeque.

Despite Calico Fort going on the same weekend the Inaugural Smokin in the Park was a success. This past Friday and Saturday God provided a beautiful weather for the inaugural event Smokin in the Park.

The amateur barbeque cooking competition featured competitors from surrounding counties such as Brad Hickman of Greenville Papa Jacks Smokin Racks, Todd Powell of Monroeville Sloppy Bottom Boys BBQ, and Jenifer Stanford of Evergreen Rooster’s Red Rocket BBQ, Renee Holder of Greenville Beaver Creek BBQ, Shane Langford and Shaun Balinger of Luverne S & S BBQ, Quentis Cook AKA T-Cake of Georgiana ,TT Hurt’em BBQ, Danny Black of Georgiana Color Affair BBQ, and last but least Ray Van Cor of Georgiana Butt Neked Q. Forgive me I couldn’t think of another name.

There were incredible judges for the event and by judge we mean the eleventh District Court Judge Niki McFerrin, BBQ giant Kenny Harrel of Raybon’s Grocery, and Q-94 personality and radio host of Kyle and Dave Show, David Norrell.

Norrell stayed on to lend his singing talent to the festivities which featured vendors and a bounce house for the kids.

The event was a fundraiser for the Georgiana’s Police Department’s Community Projects and Police Chief Jeremy Peagler dubbed the competitors, “The Magnificent Seven.”

Peagler said, “I can’t express my gratitude enough to the competitors, Judges and all our sponsors. Words fail me. This meant an awful lot to me personally.

“I want to publicly thank the following sponsors, Food Giant, Hank Williams Fan Club, The Georgiana Opry House, A Color Affair, PharmaCare, Debbie’s Tax Service, Buffalo Rock of Montgomery, Thompson’s Gas of Greenville, Marvin’s of Greenville, Rocko’s of Georgiana, D’s Diner of Georgiana, The Real Hunt, Casey Propane of Georgiana and our Sherriff Mr. Danny Bond. Thank You so very much y’all deserve a whole lot more praise than this Thank You.”

Unfortunately, there were no Volunteer Fire Departments in any of the five Counties to answer the Fire Department Challenge surprisingly. Chief Peagler said, “We had a great time and I learned a lot from the competitors; I can’t wait to see what next year brings.”

Taking first place were S&S BBQ for Boston Butts and Ribs. Rooster’s Red Rocket BBQ took first in Chicken and Sauce went to S&S BBQ.

Second place for Butts went to Sloppy Bottom Boys. Papa Jack’s Smokin Racks were second in Ribs, Rooster got second in Chicken and BBQ in Sause.

In third place, Papa Jack’s grabbed an award for Butts, TT Hurt’em BBQ place for Ribs, Papa Jack’s for Chicken, and TT Hurt’em for Sauce.

Grand Champions were S&S BBQ, Shane Langford and Shaun Balinger of Luverne.