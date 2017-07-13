Moorer excited to be Georgiana’s new principal

MOLLIE S. WATERS/THE GREENVILLE STANDARD

Curtis Moorer has been hired as the new principal for Georgiana High School (GHS). Originally from the Mobile area, Moorer has been in Alabama’s education system since 2005. He started his career in education as a sixth grade teacher in Tipton Middle School in Dallas County. Later, he moved to Montgomery County where he has spent the last ten years. In Montgomery County, Moorer worked first as a teacher at E.D. Nixon Elementary School before becoming a technology specialist at Highland Gardens Elementary School for two and a half years. In 2014, he became an assistant principal at Chisholm Elementary School, then Vaughn Road Elementary School. Moorer says he is excited to become the head principal at GHS. “It’s been a passion,” said Moorer. “This is something I always wanted to do. Like I told the superintendent, there were only two jobs I saw myself doing as an adult. One was an Alabama State Trooper, and the other was being a principal.” Moorer, a people person, said the loneliness of a state trooper’s job was not as appealing, which is why he became a principal instead. He wants to touch students’ lives and, hopefully, make a positive impact on them. In fact, what led Moorer to become a principal, in part, were his own teachers, principals, and family members. “When I was in kindergarten, I had a teacher by the name of Ms. Dawson at Whistler Elementary School,” said Moorer. “To me, back then, she seemed like she was the biggest person on earth. I was very timid to begin with.” Moorer said he had not been to daycare when he was younger, and he remembered being overwhelmed by the number of other students he met in kindergarten. It was a tough adjustment for him, but Ms. Dawson made that transition much easier. “She treated me like I was her little baby,” said Moorer. “She influenced me to become a teacher. She motivated me to impact lives. She always encouraged me.” Moorer, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Alabama State University as well as a master’s degree in school leadership from Auburn University Montgomery, says he has several goals for GHS. One of them is for the school to gain torch bearer status. “Torch bearer is one of the highest accolades you can receive for a school,” said Moorer. “It’s beyond a blue ribbon. You exceed all the expectations set forth by the state department of education as well as the national educational level.” Moorer has already been a part of a school that received torch bearer status in 2007 and 2009 while he was at E.D. Nixon. He is also excited to start building relationships with everyone in the Georgiana community. “I’m looking forward to working with the community,” said Moorer. “Please come and see me with ideas and problems. I believe in supporting my community.” He also wants to get to know the parents and have them, as well as other stakeholders in the school, become more involved at GHS. Moorer’s enthusiasm for his new position is certainly catching. “I’m so happy to be here,” said Moorer. “I’m just excited and ready to get this year started. I’m ready to get to work.” Moorer is already spending time at GHS to prepare for the upcoming school term. The first day of school for all Butler County Schools is August 9.