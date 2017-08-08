Prayer Walks were held this past Sunday at all Butler County Public Schools and Fort Dale Academy. Members of the Butler County Ministerial Association (BCMA) were welcomed by school staff and administration to pray for the 17-18 school year. The Prayer Walk at Greenville Elementary School began near the main office as Abbie Jackson and Margie Kennedy (BCMA members) expressed the purpose for being there and led prayers. Teachers also joined in praying. After opening prayers, BCMA members, Principal Kent McNaughton, teachers and their family members went into classrooms and prayers were continued. Powerful times of prayer were also experienced at the other locations. We are thanking God for a wonderful school year!! (submitted)