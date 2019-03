Spring officially begins on March 20. Arrays of colorful blooms are beginning to replace camellias around Butler County. Included are Dogwoods, azaleas, cherry and both flowering and fruit bearing pear trees, plums shrubs and blueberry bushes, and even Wisteria blooms can be found, but that does not mention all. Check out our Spring Home Special Section next week for home, lawn, garden, and insect care tips. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)