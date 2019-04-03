Big rig thief caught

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Wednesday morning, March 27, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a tractor trailer that had been stolen out of Hope Hull that belonged to Shoreline Trucking in Butler County.

GPS tracking indicated the rig was headed south on Interstate 65. When it passed Greenville, Sheriff’s Deputy Scruggs gave chase and stopped the truck just north of the Georgiana exit.

As Scruggs approached the vehicle the driver took off again which led to another four to five mile pursuit, according to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond.

The truck, which had no trailer, tried to wreck the deputy’s vehicle as well as two Georgiana police vehicles that were assisting in the chase before the driver was finally stopped at mile marker 109.

The driver of the truck, Ronald Lynn Holliman, Jr., age 33, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $32000 and he is currently being held in the Butler County Correction facility.