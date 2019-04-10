Fire claims six year old

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A fire in a mobile home on Prairie Lane in Butler County claimed the life of a six year old boy this past week on Tuesday, April 2.

No determination on the cause of the fire has been determined yet according to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond. The State Fire Marshall office is investigating.

The mother was able to rescue two of her children, an 11 week old infant and her six year old twin son, by throwing them out of a window before the fire became too intense for her to find the other six year old twin.

According to Bond, a deputy and a volunteer fire fighter tried to enter windows in the rear of the home but due to the smoke volume and heat could not find the six year old.

Four fire departments responded to the fire including Central VFD, Pigeon Creek VFD, M&D VFD, and the Greenville Fire Department.