Huge yard sale for Alzheimer’s to be held

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 there will be a huge yard sale at 105 Stoneroad Drive, Greenville to benefit the Alzheimer’s association.

Friday hours will be from 12 – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1p.m. All proceeds from this yard sale will go to Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in honor of Mrs. Frances Miller.

Ms. Frances was diagnosed in February 2015 with this terrible disease and lost her fight on Jan. 21, 2017.

According to alz.org, “Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 percent to 80 percent of dementia cases.

“Alzheimer’s worsens over time. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease, where dementia symptoms gradually worsen over a number of years. In its early stages, memory loss is mild, but with late-stage Alzheimer’s, individuals lose the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment.

“Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. On average, a person with Alzheimer’s lives four to eight years after diagnosis, but can live as long as 20 years, depending on other factors.

“Alzheimer’s has no current cure, but treatments for symptoms are available and research continues. Although current Alzheimer’s treatments cannot stop Alzheimer’s from progressing, they can temporarily slow the worsening of dementia symptoms and improve quality of life for those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.”

Ms. Frances was a light and inspiration to all that she knew. As a tribute to their mother, her daughters, Melisa Mote, Lori Wood and Leah Foster wanted to do something to honor their mother and her fight.

To this end, Frances’ Fighters was formed consisting of family and friends to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This walk takes place every October, and this will be the third year for Frances’ Fighters to participate.

Ms. Frances spent her life giving and helping others and this is one small way that to help keep her memory alive and help to one day seeing the first Alzheimer’s Survivor.

Please come out and see what treasures you can find. Last year, the team raised more money than the first year, and they hope to raise even more money this year.

Contact Melissa Mote at 334-313-7736 for more information or to donate items.