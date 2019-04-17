2 lives claimed in wrecks April 7

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Two lives were lost in separate vehicle accidents in Butler County on Sunday, April 7.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn stated on Tuesday, April 9 that his department was investigating a fatal vehicle accident which occurred on Interstate 65 near the 128 exit in Greenville on April 7 around 2:05 am.

The accident involved two vehicles, a Chevrolet Camaro which was believed to be travelling at a high rate of speed and a pickup truck travelling in the same direction.

The Camaro struck the truck and both vehicles left the roadway. The Camaro contained a driver and passenger and struck a tree.

Lovvorn stated, “The passenger in the Camaro, Georgia Rena Quarles, was fatally injured in the accident. The driver of the Camaro had serious injuries and was transported to the Regional Medical Center in Greenville and then later transferred to Baptist South in Montgomery where he is listed in stable condition.

Quarles was from Greenville.

“The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and was released from the Regional Medical Center shortly after the accident.”

The accident is still under investigation by the Greenville Police Department according to Lovvorn.

The second accident involved a single vehicle and occurred at 2:45 p.m.

According to Alabama State Trooper Corporal Glenn Furukawa, “Thorice Markel Tyson, 37, was killed when the 2007 GMC Sierra he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred on New Searcy Road near I-65, approximately two miles north of Greenville.”

Tyson was from Greenville.