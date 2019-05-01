Flushing out cancer
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
Relay for Life participants have been busy planning this year’s event, which will be held at the Butler County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 4, from 2-10 p.m.
Your support and attendance will be greatly appreciated. Come out and walk or just mingle with cancer survivors and those who support them. It is a great benefit event with a fun family atmosphere.
One of the fund raising efforts held annually for Relay for Life is “The Purple Toilet.” The main theme of the toilet is “flushing out cancer.” The toilet is delivered, usually, to recipients in an unsuspecting manner.
The recipient then has the opportunity to forward “The Purple Toilet” to someone else for a small donation..
Included in this year’s event at Relay For Life will be The Gene Machine. Genetic screening will available to for breast, ovarian and prostate cancer.
