BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Relay for Life participants have been busy planning this year’s event, which will be held at the Butler County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 4, from 2-10 p.m.

Your support and attendance will be greatly appreciated. Come out and walk or just mingle with cancer survivors and those who support them. It is a great benefit event with a fun family atmosphere.

One of the fund raising efforts held annually for Relay for Life is “The Purple Toilet.” The main theme of the toilet is “flushing out cancer.” The toilet is delivered, usually, to recipients in an unsuspecting manner.

The recipient then has the opportunity to forward “The Purple Toilet” to someone else for a small donation..

Included in this year’s event at Relay For Life will be The Gene Machine. Genetic screening will available to for breast, ovarian and prostate cancer.

A list of sponsors for this year’s event follows:

Guardian Credit Union Event

Clay Hill Premier

Southern Care Luminaria

Priester’s/Healthy Circle Survivor

Bates/The Roost Platinum

Hyuandi Steel Platinum

Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama Platinum

Pioneer Electric Cooperative Platinum

Kiwanis Club of Greenville Platinum

Rocking M Trading Co, Realty Platinum

The Greenville Advocate Platinum

Alabama Power Silver

AlaCare Silver

Balanced Health Silver

Boan Contracting Silver

Gardner Eye Care Silver

Greenville Chevrolet Silver

Greenville Equipment Silver

Hardee’s Silver

Johnson Funeral Home Silver

Match and Mix Silver

Shadow Catchers Silver

Super Foods Silver

Evergreen Forest Products Silver

Coastal Forest Products Silver

