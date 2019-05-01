Flushing out cancer

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

 

Relay for Life participants have been busy planning this year’s event, which will be held at the Butler County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 4, from 2-10 p.m.

Your support and attendance will be greatly appreciated. Come out and walk or just mingle with cancer survivors and those who support them. It is a great benefit event with a fun family atmosphere.

One of the fund raising efforts held annually for Relay for Life is “The Purple Toilet.” The main theme of the toilet is “flushing out cancer.” The toilet is delivered, usually, to recipients in an unsuspecting manner.

The recipient then has the opportunity to forward “The Purple Toilet” to someone else for a small donation..

Included in this year’s event at Relay For Life will be The Gene Machine. Genetic screening will available to for breast, ovarian and prostate cancer.

 

A list of sponsors for this year’s event follows:

Guardian Credit Union   Event

Clay Hill Premier

Southern Care   Luminaria

Priester’s/Healthy Circle               Survivor

Bates/The Roost              Platinum

Hyuandi Steel    Platinum

Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama       Platinum

Pioneer Electric Cooperative       Platinum

Kiwanis Club of Greenville           Platinum

Rocking M Trading Co, Realty      Platinum

The Greenville Advocate              Platinum

 

Alabama Power                Silver

AlaCare                Silver

Balanced Health               Silver

Boan Contracting             Silver

Gardner Eye Care            Silver

Greenville Chevrolet      Silver

Greenville Equipment    Silver

Hardee’s              Silver

Johnson Funeral Home Silver

Match and Mix  Silver

Shadow Catchers             Silver

Super Foods       Silver

Evergreen Forest Products          Silver

Coastal Forest Products                Silver

 

Advanced Auto Parts     Bronze

AlaSeason           Bronze

ASE Credit Union              Bronze

Bancorp Bank    Bronze

BBQ 65  Bronze

Butler Farmers Coop      Bronze

Chad & Wendy McGriff Bronze

Camellia Communications            Bronze

C & K Automotive            Bronze

Community Neighbor Bank         Bronze

Comfort Care Hospice    Bronze

Daughtry Engineering    Bronze

Docarmo Taekwondo     Bronze

Dunklin Daniels Funersl Home    Bronze

F & S Tires           Bronze

Greenville Auto Clinic     Bronze

Hainje’s                Bronze

Hancock Bank    Bronze

Homestead Hospice       Bronze

Insurance Solutions        Bronze

Ivy Creek/Butler Home Health   Bronze

Lee Electric         Bronze

McDonald’s        Bronze

Mid-South Paving            Bronze

Montgomery Technology, Inc    Bronze

Ozark Materials                Bronze

Parker Waller Agency     Bronze

Poole & Poole   Bronze

Pri-Med – American Family Care                Bronze

REF of Alabama Bronze

ReMax Camellia Realty  Bronze

Sells Medical Equipment               Bronze

Simmons & Simmons     Bronze

State Farm – Abbie Ballew            Bronze

State Farm – Brian Moss                Bronze

Stallworth & Johnson     Bronze

Sterling Oil Company      Bronze

The Greenville Standard               Bronze

Till’s Wrecker Service      Bronze

Trustmark Bank                Bronze

Wintzell’s             Bronze

Q-94      Bronze

By-Pass Self Storage       Bronze

Meadows & Co.                Bronze

Southern Sand and Gravel           Bronze

 

All Occasion Florist           Friend

Brior Auto Parts                Friend

First Realty of Greenville              Friend

Fred’s    Friend

Greenville Cash & Carry                Friend

Powell & Hamilton           Friend

Dr. Bob Martin  Friend

Stuckey’s Barber Shop   Friend

Casey Propane  Friend

Corley Land Service         Friend

Alabama Loggers Ser Ctr               Friend

Boutwell Auto Salvage   Friend

Century Steps   Friend

Joe Hudson Collision       Friend

O’Reilly’s              Friend

Schofield Recycling          Friend

WOW Wings       Friend

Fay’s Florist         Friend

 

Kendall’s Barbeque         Door Prize

Car Wash USA Express   Door Prize

Camellia City Bakery       Door Prize

Cracker Barrell   Door Prize

McFerrin’s           Door Prize

McKinley Tire     Door Prize

Old Mexico         Door Prize

Captain D’s          Door Prize

CVS        Door Prize

Farmer’s Furniture          Door Prize

Krystal  Door Prize

Papa John’s        Door Prize

Ruby Tuesday    Door Prize

San Pedro’s        Door Prize

Tractor Supply   Door Prize

Zed’s     Door Prize

Walgreen’s         Door Prize

Arby’s   Door Prize

Pizza Hut              Door Prize

Burger King         Door Prize

Farrel Calhoun Paint       Door Prize

Alabama Grill     Door Prize

Marvin’s               Door Prize

Shoney’s              Door Prize

Sweet Home Alabama   Door Prize

Piggly Wiggly      Water

Marilyn’s              Door Prize

Court Square Café           Door Prize

Artitude on Main             Door Prize

True South Outfitters     Door Prize

Amy Hallford Scentsy     Door Prize

Willow Creek Boutique  Door Prize

Custom Clocks (Gary Haskew)    Clock

Hibbett Door Prize

