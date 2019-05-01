Karate scholarship offered to Copeland

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Kiersten Cheyenne Copeland, niece of Shawn and Angie Boutwell of Evergreen has accepted a full Scholarship to Bryan College.

Bryan College is a four year fully accredited Christian college with its own Martial Arts Academy located in Dayton, Tenn. The scholarship was awarded, not only, for Copeland’s martial arts prowess, but also for her academics, athletics and leadership.

Copeland said, “I’m truly grateful for this opportunity and I realize this is a blessing. I’m truly thankful to Sensei Van Cor and with God all things are possible.”

Van Cor said this of Copeland, “The martial arts provide the physical platform for self-defense and good health but instills intangible traits such as focus, self-confidence, discipline and work ethic. We further strive to instill humility, patriotism and the word of God in students.

“Kiersten embodies all the aforementioned and demonstrates them daily. We’re extremely proud of Kiersten.” Copeland will start the fall quarter at Bryan College in August of this year.

We at the Greenville Standard congratulate Kiersten and wish her the very best.