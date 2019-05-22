Robbery suspect caught

BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Timothy Obryant Smith, 32, has been arrested and charged with Robbery 1st after committing an armed robbery in the vicinity of the 900 block of Fort Dale Road in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and spoke with the clerk at the business.

The clerk stated that a black male wearing a black mask, sunglasses, and hoody, entered the store then pulled a knife and demanded money from the register.

The clerk opened the register and the suspect took a small amount of cash and then exited the store and fled in a vehicle parked nearby.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene and then began to collect evidence. Within a short time they were able to develop a suspect and also located a photo which was put out to the public.

Officers then located Smith and brought him in for questioning. Smith confessed to the crime after being confronted with the evidence collected and was arrested and place in the Butler County Correctional Facility. Smith’s bond was set at $30,000.

Lovvorn stated, “I would like to commend the hard work and efforts of both patrol and investigations in this case. They worked non-stop to apprehend a violent felon who threatened the safety of our city and were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual within 24 hours of the crime.

“This was exceptional police work and a testament to their commitment to keep our community safe. I would also like to thank any of the public who helped to positively identify the suspect.”