Safe Harbor June Jam June 8

Rebecca Duncan has a personal mission to honor her late sister’s memory, Nancy Blackmon. One year ago, Rebecca “Bec” Duncan held a benefit for Safe Harbor, which was one of Nancy’s passions.

Duncan said Blackmon became involved with Safe Harbor when it first opened, and that she even served on its board of directors, which is something Duncan believes meant a great deal to Blackmon.

“Safe Harbor was always Nancy’s passion,” said Duncan. “There’s nothing we could do better to honor Nancy’s memory more than to try to raise funds for Safe Harbor.

This year, Duncan, put together a second event and is calling it the Safe Harbor June Jam. The ‘Jam’ will feature musical artists Max and the Girl Next Door, Caleb Luckie, Mary Hannah Miller, Steve Norman, and Two of a Kind.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. The gates will open at 5 p.m.

Duncan stated, “Bring your lawn chairs and any refreshments you would like. Limited concessions will be available, including hamburgers and Conecuh sausage dogs.

For more information, contact Rebecca Duncan at Nanny’s 334-406-9727 or Kathy Smith at Safe Harbor 334-382-8584.