Whatever It Takes Sisters yard sale June 1

BY BRUCE BRANUN

The Greenville Standard

On June 1, Whatever It Takes Sisters (WITS) will have their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 523 Greenville Bypass.

WITS is a non-profit organization and all proceeds will go to benefit the Crisis Closet, which is part of WITS Mission Group of Antioch East Baptist Church.

Clothes will be sold for $5 per brown bag and other various items will be on sale.

WITS helps those who have had fires consume their home or are experiencing hard times such as abuse or DHR related issues.

They also work with Red Cross and several local support organizations in the county. The list of aid provided to people is numerous and many stories are heart touching and life changing.

Donations of goods or money are welcomed to help support the Crisis Closet. To make a donation of goods or money call Antioch East Baptist Church at 334-371-6828.