Business ladies of the Camellia City: Part 2

By Kaitlyn Neese

The Greenville Standard

Ann Judah is known to most everyone in Greenville for her sweet treats at the Camelia City Bakery and Deli. Judah has been in the restaurant business for years. She previously owned a 250-seating fine dining in Dothan, but moved to Greenville to be closer to her child and grandchild.

In 2010, Judah opened The Camelia City Bakery and Deli. Her husband, Ozzie, knew that in order to be successful they needed more than just pastries. She said that her husband always made homemade pimento cheese and chicken salad, so they added them to the menu along with lobster bisque.

Judah said they chose downtown because that’s where the heart of the city is. “The locals are the heartbeat of this town and we wouldn’t be able to reach them on the interstate like we can downtown,” said Judah.

Brandy Roper also chose downtown to open her business, Likha Salon. Roper opened her own beauty salon downtown in 2017.

Fashion and beauty have always been Roper’s passions, so it was ideal for her to open her own salon.

Greenville is her hometown, so she decided to share her passions with her community. “Downtown is quaint and sweet, I chose it because of the atmosphere,” said Roper.

While Likha Salon is a fresh, new salon for the city, Stuckey’s Barber Shop has history in this community. Stuckey’s was opened in 1992, then inherited by Linda Stuckey in 2005. Stuckey always wanted to be in business for herself, so it made sense for her to take over the barber shop.

Stuckey’s was originally located downtown, but now the barber shop is located at 1109 E Commerce St.

“Downtown was a good place for barber shops back then because that’s where men did business, so they would just come over to get their haircut,” said Stuckey.

Vesta Taylor is also enjoying doing business in downtown Greenville. Vesta Taylor Interiors was opened in 2007. Taylor originally worked at a hospital gift shop then went back to college at the age of 40. “After earning a degree, I wanted to share what I learned with my community,” said Taylor.

She is a full circle designer that works with flooring, lighting, back splash, tile, and so much more. She works with commercial and residential design jobs. Vesta Taylor has great pricing, to make an appointment, call 334-437-2044.

These ladies are doing great things in our community, keep reading in the weeks to follow to learn about more of the ladies of the Camelia City.