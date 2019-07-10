Crash claims one in Butler County

A single vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Wilcox County man.

Corey Dwayne Williams, 41, of Camden was killed when the 2014 Hyundai Elantra he was driving left the roadway and became submerged in a creek.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 10 at the 112 mile marker in Butler County, approximately 20 miles west of Greenville.

Family members had reported the driver missing after he failed to return home on July 4, 2019. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.