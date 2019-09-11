Greenville Trick-or-Treat is Oct. 31

Ghosts, goblins and all things Halloween will be in full force Thursday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Greenville for one of the Camellia City’s most fun fall events.

For one evening only, Greenville hosts ‘Trick-or-Treat on Commerce Street’ a Halloween extravaganza around Confederate Park. Building on the tradition of safe trick or treating for children the event is presented by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Greenville.

It is made possible thanks to the support of Chamber member local businesses, churches and community organizations. Come and join the fun at Trick-or-Treat on Commerce Street beginning at 5 p.m.

“The event is a family-focused event where children, businesses owners, city leaders, and residents join together and have Trick-or-Treat fun in a safe environment,” said Greenville Chamber of Commerce executive director Tracy Salter.

“It is so much fun to work with our business community, organizations, and churches that are all dedicated to helping make trick or treat a safe event for area children.

“The Chamber invites families to come early shop and dine then come join the fun down in the park area.” Salter added.

This year’s event will include decorated tables scattered around the Confederate Park and City Hall area sponsored by business leaders, city officials, civic groups, and church groups all distributing free candy. Offerings of other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy will also be available.

The Kid Zone will return to Confederate Park for children ages 6 and under, Salter adds. “We love having a designated space just for younger children, separate from the older kids, where they can have fun and enjoy the evening. There will be face painting, a balloon artist, special photos ops and more for the little ones in the park area.”

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce welcome tent will be decorated with entries from a newly added portion of the event – a painted pumpkin contest. Those participating in the Painted Pumpkin Contest should deliver the pumpkins to the Chamber of Commerce office by noon on Monday, Oct. 28.

The pumpkins should have the contestant’s name and phone number somewhere on it – preferably on the back or bottom of the pumpkin. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the contest. Children and Adult divisions will be included in the judging.

The children’s group is for age groups 10 and under; 11 to 15; the adult’s group is 16 years of age and up.

Businesses, churches and organizations giving out treats to local children should bring their own tables and set-up along Commerce Street, between the city post office and First Presbyterian Church. Children will trick or treat at the tables along the designated area.

The Chamber requests that participants have their table, candy, decorations, and signage set up and ready to begin by 5 p.m.

Trick or Treat on Commerce Street is for children up to the age of 12 and is slated to kick off at 5:30 and end at 7 p.m. Halloween night. Greenville Police Department will begin blocking off the designated area at 5 p.m. sharp – no vehicles allowed inside the area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The city’s sirens are set to officially signal both the beginning and end times for the little ghosts, ghouls and goblins to gather their treats.

Sonya Sims Rice’s talented troupe of dancers will entertain the crowd with spooky thrills and smooth dance moves with a spirited performance in front of city hall at 7 p.m. “with everything wrapping up by 7:30,” Salter says.

She added, “If you would like to participate with the event by having a table, let us know. Also, if you or your business can’t be at the event but would like to support the event, consider donating a bag of candy or making a monetary donation so we can have plenty of treats to hand out to the kids, we’d be most appreciative. We are looking forward to a great night downtown.”

For more information about the Painted Pumpkin Contest, or to sign up for Trick or Treat on Commerce St., call the chamber at 334-382-3251.