Letter to the Editor: Dear Butler County Historical Society Members and Friends

I hope you have heard of the exciting plans for our upcoming Butler County Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday, November 2nd, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Confederate Park in downtown Greenville. Please let me know if there is a special area or activity you would like to volunteer for.

The park will be bustling with activities and there will be something for everyone. We’re counting on you and your families to join us along with residents and visitors of all ages and ethnic backgrounds as we commemorate this unique event and celebrate Butler County’s rich and interesting history.

Highlights of the day will include tours of historic churches and the landmark Ritz Theater in downtown Greenville, and a tour of Pioneer Cemetery with costumed guides. We encourage you to come in historic costume as well — commemorate your ancestors, or choose any time period in 200 years of Alabama history!

There will be history displays by civic groups and different communities and towns throughout Butler County. Children will be delighted with the hands-on-history & discovering history area and will enjoy seeing the Native Americans, Pioneers and Settlers and African American history exhibits. We have planned special patriotic performances, great music, agricultural displays, a vintage auto show, refreshments and more. Let’s all come together and enjoy a memorable day!

I’m also proud to announce the Historical Society’s new Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/ButlerCountyHistoricalandGenealogicalSociety/ I hope you’ll visit it often! We will post all the updates on the Bicentennial Celebration on our Facebook page.

And remember, our RootsWeb page continues to be a genealogical resource and information page for everyone: https://www.rootsweb.com/~albchgs

IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT OCTOBER MEETING

The Historical Society will NOT meet as usual on the fourth Sunday of October in 2019.

Instead, please join us at the Butler County Bicentennial Celebration!

The Bicentennial of our county AND our state will only happen once in our lifetimes – let’s make the most of it!

Sincerely,

Barbara Perdue Middleton

barbaramiddleton470@gmail.com

334-368-1570