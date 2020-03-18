Wilcox Pilgrimage moved to Sept. 25 – 26

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Wilcox Historical Society has rescheduled its Pilgrimage in

Camden, from March 27 – 28 to Sept. 25 – 26.

If you have already purchased a ticket to the Pilgrimage it will be honored in September.

The entire weekend will operate as originally scheduled. James Farmer will be the Guest Speaker at RiverBend Plantation on Friday night.

All six homes will be open to tour Saturday and The Brittany House Antiques will provide ticket holders breakfast that morning as originally planned.

In addition, the First Annual Pilgrimage Ball, sponsored by the Furman Historical Society, will be held at

Wakefield in Furman on Saturday Night.

If you currently have a reservation at Liberty Hall Bed & Breakfast or the Capell House at Pebble Hill

Bed & Breakfast, you will still have your rooms in September unless you call and cancel your reservation. Visitors staying at other hotels/venues must contact your provider to change your reservation.

This decision has not been made lightly and we are keenly aware that many people planned travel months in advance to join us for the Pilgrimage.

Ultimately, the public health and safety of both our guests and our community must be our number one priority.

Again, please know how much we value your continued support of our Pilgrimage and regret any inconvenience this will cause.

We feel however that rescheduling this special weekend to Sept. 25 -26, is the only responsible course of action in these most unusual circumstances.

We hope to see you all in September! For more information, please contact 256-975-7616.

Tickets are available at wilcoxhistoricalsociety.org at The Pecan on Broad, Black Belt Treasures, and The Brittany House Antiques in Oak Hill.