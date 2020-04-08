Hwy. 185 crash claims life

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Monday, March 30, at approximately 6:25 p.m. Capricia LeeAnn Jackson, age 37, of Butler County was killed in a car wreck on Alabama State Highway 185, approximately five miles south of Greenville.

According to a press release by Sgt. Drew Brooks, who is with ALEA and Troy Post Commander for the Highway Patrol / Troop B, Jackson died from injuries sustained during the crash which only involved one vehicle.

Jackson was driving a 2007 Lincoln Town Car and if left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Sgt. Brooks.

Sgt. Brooks stated, “Ms. Jackson was transported to a local hospital where she later died from the injuries sustained during the crash. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.”