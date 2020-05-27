COVID-19 causing blood shortages

The impact of COVID-19 continues to affect the local blood supply, as canceled blood drives throughout the coming months are causing a significant drop in donations.

Many businesses, schools and churches remain closed during this time, and all typically host drives with LifeSouth.

The decrease in blood drives has resulted in a low community blood supply, while the need for blood has rapidly increased as hospitals resume elective surgeries and continue treatments for cancer, other diseases (like sickle cell anemia) and daily traumas.

LifeSouth is in need of donors of all blood types, and is in critical need of Type O and B donors.

“We are so grateful to our donors who came in to donate as our community was first impacted by COVID-19, and we ask blood donors and those who have not given before to continue to help,” said Brite Whitaker, Director of Outreach with LifeSouth.

“We want to make sure the blood is on the shelves when our local patients need it most.”

LifeSouth encourages all eligible donors to book an appointment to donate as soon as possible to ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available for patients.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is the nonprofit community blood bank that serves our local hospitals such as Baptist Medical centers, Jackson Hospital, East Al. Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Southeast Health, WellStar West Ga. Medical.

LifeSouth has remained fully operational throughout the coronavirus pandemic as an essential service provider, and assures local donors it is safe to donate blood.

The coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, and the organization is taking every precaution to maintain a safe environment for donors and staff in the donor centers and bloodmobiles.

Blood donors are needed every day, and anyone who is in good health is encouraged to donate.

LifeSouth’s donor centers are located in Montgomery, Dothan and Opelika, AL.

LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in the coming weeks.

All donor centers and bloodmobiles are enforcing social distancing between donors, implementing heightened sanitation protocols and encouraging donors to wait in their cars until their appointment time.

To find a drive near you, please visit our website: www.lifesouth.org

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also needed.

For additional information, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707.