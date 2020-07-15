Spill temporarily closes I65 rest area

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Thursday evening, July 9, a vinegar spill temporarily caused the closure of the I65 north bound rest area just north of Greenville. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, an 18-wheeler hauling a box trailer with a bladder inside containing some 4,900 gallons of vinegar began to leak while the truck was driving north.

Bond said, “At some point the back door came open on the trailer and the bladder sprung a leak.”

Bond added the driver of truck notice something leaking as he passed under the bridge of Greenville exit 131. He then decided to stop at the rest area and found the bladder partially lying behind the trailer.

A call to E911, relayed that a very strong odor was noticed at the rest area. The Greenville Fire Department was dispatched to the scene where the odor was determined to be from vinegar which had leaked from the trailer.

Also dispatched were Butler County Sheriff deputies, Greenville Police Department officers, Butler County EMA Director, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Alabama Department of Transportation, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Bond also stated he was not sure how long the bladder had been leaking and it could have been for miles.