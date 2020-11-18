FCA Jingle for Jesus 5k run/walk is Dec. 12

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be hosting the first annual ‘Jingle for Jesus’ 5k run/walk in downtown Greenville on Dec. 12. for ages 10 and up.

Participants and attendees are invited to dress up in their favorite holiday gear and enjoy the festivities. Overall first and second place winner will receive a medal.

According to Jami Sikes, who is coordinating the run/walk along with Abbie Ballew, the event will help FCA fund campus ministry around the area and provide items such as Bibles for athletes and coaches, team devotionals and resources for Bible studies, student scholarships for FCA camp, and coaching scholarships to attend either FCA Marriage Retreat or Family Camp.

The race will begin promptly at 8 a.m. from Trustmark Bank in downtown Greenville. There is a $30 preregistration fee and will include a t-shirt.

Registration forms can be found at www.facebook.com/jami.sikes or you can pick one up from Abbie Ballew State Farm or Sweet Heart Alabama.

Completed forms and money can be dropped off at Abbie Ballew State Farm (804 Fort Dale Road) by Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. or mailed to Jami Sikes (4595 Luverne Hwy, Greenville, AL 36037). Mailed forms should be postmarked by Dec. 1 to allow for t-shirt size to be included in the total count.

Sponsorships are available for $50 and help plant and water the seeds that will change eternity for students and coaches across this area, indicated Sikes. Sponsors will be listed on the back of event t-shirt along with recognition on social media, promotional materials, and on a sign displayed at the event.