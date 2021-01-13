Search nets 5 arrests

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Five people were arrested on Thursday, Jan. 7, by the Greenville Police Department’s Special Response Team (SRT), according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

In a press release, Lovvorn said SRT executed a search warrant for the Drug Task Force at a residence on Primitive Baptist Road in Greenville and found weapons and illegal drugs at the residence.

“Five occupants of the residence were arrested for multiple charges including, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Chemical Endangerment of a Child,” stated Lovvorn.

The people arrested were Bobby Connell (51 year old white male from Greenville), Virginia Scott (41 year old white female from Greenville), Connor McCann (29 year old white male from Greenville), Christian Connell (20 year old white male from Greenville), and Justice Basom (20 year old white female from Greenville).

All five are currently being held in the Butler County Correctional Facility.

Lovvorn added, “I would like to commend the Drug Task Force and the Special Response Team for their continued efforts to keep the citizens of Greenville and Butler County safe from these types of harmful and destructive illegal narcotics.”