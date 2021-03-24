COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held on April 6

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Governor Kay Ivey has activated the Alabaman National Guard (ALNG) to setup mobile sites in 24 rural and under-served counties in Alabama to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

A vaccination clinic will be offered in Butler County on April 6, at Southside Baptist Church, located at 211 King Street in Greenville from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A second dose vaccination clinic will be held on April 27.

The ANLG will be working with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Butler County Emergency Management Agency to provide vaccinations.

No appointment is necessary; however, locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen logistical issues.

Visit the website www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html for updates.

Those eligible for vaccinations include those age 55 and older and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, groups to be included for extended eligibility are people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions which include but are not limited to the following conditions:

Cancer; Chronic kidney disease; COPD; Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state; Solid organ transplant; Obesity, BMI greater than 30; Pregnancy; Sickle cell disease; Smoking; Type 1 and 2 diabetes; and Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider.

Also, critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b will be eligible:

Transportation and logistics; Waste and wastewater; Food service (includes restaurant staff); Shelter and housing (construction); Finance (bank tellers); Information technology and communication; Energy; Legal; Media; and Public safety (engineers).