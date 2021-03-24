Lewis indicted on new sex charges

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Former Butler County juvenile probation officer Terry Van Lewis, 65, of Montgomery, was charged with an additional sex crime on Monday, March 9, by a Butler County grand jury.

Lewis was originally indicted by a Butler County grand jury in 2019 for a charge of first-degree rape and two charges of first degree sexual abuse which occurred from 1994-1999.

Lewis surrendered himself after the second indictment to the Butler County Correctional Facility on Monday, March 15, and posted bond which was set at $100,000.

A press release by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office stated, “Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Butler County grand jury on March 9, resulting in an indictment against Lewis for first-degree sexual abuse. Specifically, the indictment charges that Lewis subjected another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

“Additional charges are pending from Lewis’ previous indictment in 2019 for one count of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

“Anyone with information about additional alleged crimes by Lewis is asked to call the Attorney General’s Office at (334) 242-7300 and ask for the Investigations Division.

“No further information about the investigation or about Lewis’ alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

“If convicted, Lewis faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the charge of first-degree sexual abuse, which is a class C felony.

“*An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

For the first indictment of Lewis in 2019, which has yet to be tried, he faces a $60,000 fine for the first-degree rape charge and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

In total, thus far, Lewis has one class A and three class C felony indictments.