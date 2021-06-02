Top of the class

This year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Fort Dale Academy (FDA) graduating class of 2021 were Parker McNaughton and Mackenzie Blackmon, respectively.

McNaughton had an overall weighted GPA of 4.24 and Blackmon maintained a 4.0 GPA for all four years of high school.

McNaughton is the son of Kent and Chanda McNaughton. During his time at FDA, he strived for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and school involvement. He graduated with an overall weighted gpa of 4.24.

He was a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Government Association, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Experiencing Community by Helping Others, and served as an Eagle Representative.

McNaughton played soccer for six years and served as a captain his senior year. He was chosen to attend the Capstone Leadership Academy, the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference, the Alabama Lions Club Leadership Conference, and the 2020 Economic and Community Development Scholars Program.

He served his community as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Page where he helped with various community events.

He is a member of Southside Baptist Church and has been active in youth group, community service projects, and Mission FUGE.

McNaughton plans on attending the University of Alabama in the fall as a member of the Honors College pursuing a degree in Marketing with a minor in Art. He has always enjoyed painting and artistic outlets and hopes to use them in some way in the future.

Blackmon was member of various sports teams including soccer, volleyball and the dance team.

She was also involved in clubs and organizations including Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Key Club, and Beta Club.

She was a Duke Tip Award Winner and was a President’s Education Awards Program nominee.

Her volunteer work in her church plays a huge role in her life. She helps with Vacation Bible School, the church nursery and children’s church as well as assisting with sound in the sound booth.

Throughout her high school career she was employed as a childcare provider, tutor and administrative assistant for various businesses in the community.

Blackmon is planning to attend Troy University in the fall.