Two arrested for felony theft

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Two men were arrested July 14 for shoplifting at a local store.

Christian Watson, age 25 and from Castleberry, was charged with Robbery 2nd, and two counts of Felony Theft of Property 3rd.

Terry Golden, age 42 and from Evergreen, was charged with Robbery 2nd and Felony Theft of Property 3rd.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn in a press release, his department received two separate shoplifting calls from a retail store on the Greenville Bypass.

He stated, “The clerk stated that an individual came in the store on May 3, 2021 around 4:15 p.m. and took several items of clothing from the store valued at over $500 without paying for them. About a

month later on June 16, 2021 around 2:15 p.m., two more individuals entered the same store and attempted to leave with over $500 worth of clothing without paying for it.”

On the second robbery, the store clerk attempted to stop the two suspects from leaving and they grabbed the clerk and shoved her out of the way. They then left the store.

Both cases were turned over to the Greenville Police Department’s (GPD) Investigation Division.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects in both thefts within a few days of the last incident.

Lovvorn said, “They learned that the suspects were living in Evergreen and contacted law enforcement in that area to assist us in locating the suspects.”

Both suspects were arrested a short time later and place in the Conecuh County Jail. Greenville officers then drove to the Conecuh County Jail and picked up the suspects and transported them to Greenville on July 14.

Greenville investigators interviewed both suspects and they confessed after being confronted with evidence against them.

Both of the suspects’ charges were upgraded to a robbery charge after using force during the theft against a person present with intent to overcome their physical resistance.

“The Greenville Police Department will seek the maximum punishment anytime an individual chooses to resort to physical force while committing a crime,” said Lovvorn.

He added, “I would like to commend the patrol officers who initially responded to the scene and developed very useful information for investigators in reference to this case. The safety

of our citizens is of the utmost importance and I am proud of our officer’s efforts to ensure anyone who would jeopardize that safety is brought to justice in a timely manner.”