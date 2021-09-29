G’ana Opry House opens

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Music and singing rang from the rafters once again at the newly christened Georgiana Opry House Saturday afternoon, Sept 24.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony took place at noon with a sizable crowd on hand to enjoy the festivities.

McKenzie’s Mayor Mr. Lester Odom, City of Georgiana Councilmen Pete Rudolph and Robin McCombs stood with smiles as Georgiana’s Mayor Frank Betterton cut the ribbon officially welcoming the Opry House to Georgiana.

Robin McCombs rendered a short speech and gave the benediction and the festivities began. Mayor Frank Betterton said, “We are glad they’re here and wish them all the best.”

Co- owner Arty Hopkins said, “I’d like to thank everyone for coming out to support us and all the musical talent that helped us bring the Opry House to life Saturday Night.

“I want to take the opportunity to remind everyone that recording artist and Mobile native Jeff Bates known for his country music hit “Long Slow Kisses” will be appearing here Oct. 2. “The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

“Advance tickets can be purchased on our website www.georgianaopryhouse.com for $16 and $20 at the door.”