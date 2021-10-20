Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

Saturday, Oct 23, is a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Jones Drugs in Greenville is serving as Butler County’s designated drop off location and will be collecting from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

They are located next door to the Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.

Representatives from DEA will be on hand to help collect and record the volume. All drop offs are anonymous.

While prescription drugs are the main focus, out of date over the counter drugs can be dropped off also.

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.

The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic.

That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs\

Results from the April 2021 20th National Take Back were: total law enforcement participation, 4,425; total collection sites, 5,060; total weight collected, 839,543 lbs. (420 Tons).

If you need assistance at the drop off, call 334-382-6574. For more information, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/.