Fields of Faith stirs hearts

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Wednesday, Oct. 13, an event called Fields of Faith was held at Tiger Stadium in Greenville and by all counts was very successful for its first time being held.

Jami Sikes, Director of Women’s Ministries Central Alabama for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said, “It’s hard to put into words just what Fields of Faith did for our community. It is overwhelming and very humbling to see all the different churches & community groups represented by the numerous volunteers who helped make this possible.”

The evening began with members of the community, businesses, churches, and local organizations providing over 900 cooked hotdogs for attendees.

The Gideons had two tables filled with free Bibles and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Camellia Girls and Chamber Pages joined in to assist anyone at the event. Members of local churches were also on hand with information and ready to talk with, pray, or counsel anyone who wished to do so.

“I cannot say thank you enough to the Chamber and the Police department for helping me communicate with the city to get everything delivered to the field and set up,” said Sikes.

Those attending including teams, students, athletes, coaches from Georgiana, Greenville, McKenzie, Fort Dale, Brantley, Luverne, and Highland Home, along with lots of community present.

The event was opened with Sikes giving an opening introduction and prayer. She was followed by four speakers giving their testimonies.

Greenville High School head coach Josh McLendon emphasized his dependence on Jesus in his every day walk. Fort Dale Academy head coach Eric Folmar talked about the importance of setting yourself apart. Greenville High School volleyball coach Stephanie Cheatham said she was grateful to be able to pour into her girls what God has poured into her. Student/FDA football player Samuel Lowery also spoke and said, “If you want eternity later, you need salvation now.”

After their testimonies, a multi-church team of students from local high school led in worship before Sikes thanked the community for involvement, participation, and receptiveness and introduced the main speaker, Eric Powell.

Powell is a Greenville native and is from the Mt. Zion community. He is one of nine children to Sarah and Tom Powell. He was also a GHS standout and played on a JSU championship team.

Powell is married with two daughters and is a Dallas/Fort Worth resident. He a transformational leader involved, with coaches and prison ministry and also an author and radio show host.

Powell said that he ran from God’s call for years. He talked about how the many concussions he received over the years causing him to struggle with being able to learn and retain info.

He added he had defined himself by his athletic ability and intellect. He believes God took those things away from him to bring him back.

Powell spoke that he became a successful business person but he was “chasing increase instead of impact. “He emphasized that we are all ordinary people with gifts God can use when we put ourselves in His hands.

Sikes said of the program, “The student let worship was very special. Our coaches and Samuel Lowery did a great job sharing a glimpse of how their faith has helped them lead their respective campus from a spiritual perspective.”

She added, “Eric did an amazing job sharing his personal testimony. Hearts were certainly stirred and Jesus was glorified in this event. Several decisions were made for Christ and many people are already talking about next year’s event!”