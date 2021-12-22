The spirit of Christmas

All over Butler County the Christmas spirit is in full bloom, so to speak, with decorative store fronts, city lights, and homes with uniquely lighted displays. The City of Greenville is lit up with lights and music playing courtesy of city horticulturalist Jennifer Stringer. City Hall is definitely beautifully adorned as can be seen in the picture above. Fort Dale Academy was in the Christmas spirit last week with Christmas programs for the elementary and upperclassmen. Pictured at right, Santa spreads some candy cheer. Pictured, directly below from left, are FDA seniors Lilly Boswell, Cahley Acreman, Kinley Woodard, Emily Snyder, and Emma Lee DeShields performing a sassy number backed up by their classmates. Pictured, below left, FDA first graders perform a Christmas carol (there’s definitely a naughty one in the bunch).

Pictured, below center, Vishu (Patel) the Snowman was a jolly, happy soul, sharing Christmas cheer and a bag full of candy. The Greenville-Butler County Public Library also joined in the spirit by making several displays of Christmas themes, one of which can be seen at bottom right. (Photos by Kathy Pickens and Bruce Branum | The Standard)