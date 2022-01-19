BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd rocked the Ritz Theater Thursday evening, Jan. 13.

The Black Jacket Symphony took the stage and performed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Second Helping album with fun and enthusiasm for the first part of their performance.

For the second half of the concert they entertained the audience with a selection of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s greatest hits.

Greenville Area Arts Council (GAAC) Executive Director Nancy Idland said after the concert, “Oh what a night! Black Jacket never disappoints! “

“There is one thing, one big thing. It’s you! Our amazing audience! Without you there would be no show.”

She applauds everyone for their continued support, for purchasing a ticket, for becoming a sponsor, for choosing to make Ritz performances a priority, and for inviting friends to the theater.

Even though the concert was attended at half of the Ritz’s capacity due to the recent flare up of cases for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, almost everyone enjoyed the performance from the young to the older attendees.

True to their billing, The Black Jacket Symphony overlooked no sonic detail and the theater wafted with swampy acoustic blues, keyboard tickling and guitar riffs.

One more show is anticipated for the GAAC Season 39 of ‘See You at the Ritz’.

On Feb. 17, the gold stand party band Chevy 6 will take the stage and is sure to be a crowd pleaser for their performances of the best party oldies.