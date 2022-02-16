Wreck results with lifeflight

A four-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb.11, at approximately 12 p.m. resulted from a tractor-trailer hauling logs overturning on Alabama Highway 106 near its intersection with Stinson road. Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, as did Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers. One vehicle was struck by the logs and the person driving was lifeflighted for acute medical attention. A second person was also lifeflighted. Another was taken for medical care by an ambulance. The highway remained closed for several hours until the vehicles and logs were cleared. (Photo submitted)