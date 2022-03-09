Festival a hit

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival (ALMFF) returned to Greenville on March 5 and 6, and once again, the event set a new personal record for attendance.

On Saturday alone, over 1,500 people came to see the performers, purchase from the vendors, and eat their way through turkey legs galore!

Mickey Stringer, who is the creator of Medieval Shields by Ray, said on Saturday that he had already sold more shields this year than at any previous event.

“Sales have been very, very, very good,” said Stringer. “We have had big crowds, and people really seem to be enjoying themselves.”

A newcomer to ALMFF is vendor Mystical Moon Acres, which is operated by Jane Feutz from Michigan.

Mystical Moon Acres makes clothing, jewelry, and other items.

When asked why she had traveled all the way from Michigan to be part of ALMFF, Feutz said that she used the trip to mix business with a vacation. On her way to the festival, she visited family and friends in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

“And next week is my birthday,” said Feutz, “and I’ve never been to New Orleans, and it’s so close that I think I will go!”

Feutz said that her sales had also been good on Saturday.

“I don’t have any totals yet,” said Feutz, “but business has been steady all day.”

For more information about ALMFF, including how to participate next time, visit their website at https://almff.com/.