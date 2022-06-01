Greenville Family Dollar robbed

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Family Dollar located on Cedar Street in Greenville was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, May 18.

According to a press release by Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the Greenville Police Department received a call shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Family Dollar on Cedar Street.

Two suspects entered the store shortly after 9:30 p.m. Each was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The two suspects were only in the store for a short period of time and left with a small amount of money.

There were no injuries and officers arrived on scene and found the two offenders had left the area shortly before the call was made to 911.

Lovvorn saidn, “Investigators responded and were able to collect items of evidence from inside the store that will be processed further.”

“Investigators were able to locate two people of interest in this case later that night and interviewed them.

“There have been no charges filed as of yet and the investigations division will continue to conduct interviews and process the evidence collected to positively identify those involved.

“We ask anyone who may recognize the individuals or that may have information in this case, please call the police department at 334-382-7461 and ask for an investigator.

“You may remain anonymous if you like.”