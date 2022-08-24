Moore visits city

Barry Moore, U.S. representative for Alabama’s 2nd congressional district, visited Greenville on Tuesday, May 16, to speak with citizens and Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon. Moore, while on congressional break, is holding town halls across his district. He stated he feels republicans will make gains in the midterm elections. “What we do with that is up to us,” he said and added, “I tell everybody I feel democrats are driving us off a cliff. We cannot ride shotgun. We have to stop the runaway spending, and the horrible foreign policy. There is plenty we can do to help the American people immediately.” (Bruce Branum | The Standard)