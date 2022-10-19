GREENVILLE CELEBRATES ITS BEGINNING

A fun filled beautiful fall day was the backdrop for Greenville’s Bicentennial Celebration and the Butler County Historical and Genealogical Society’s (BCHGS) Tour of Homes.

Greenville will officially be 200 years old on Dec. 28. The celebration was planned to be held early to avoid conflicts with the Christmas holidays and possible bad weather.

Among those with direct involvement from the BCHGS were Barbara Middleton, Annie Crenshaw, and Walter Parmer.

From the city, Tracy Salter (Executive Director of the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce) and her assistant Courtney Rudowski along with Kevin Pearcey (Greenville-Butler County Public Library director) worked tirelessly to coordinate all the activities.

Then there was also the homeowners who spent many hours cleaning and sprucing up their residences for tour attendees.

Tracy Salter, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said she was well pleased with the events.

According to Salter, much hard work was put into the planning and preparation and many people were to be commended for their efforts to make the day such a success.

Over 300 people attended the Tour of Homes and many more made their way to Confederate Park located in across Commerce Street from Greenville’s City Hall to enjoy good food, music, and displays at the various tents set up in the park.

Many pictures were taken and shared on social media documenting the combined events.

From all accounts, it was very successful day for the Greenville, Butler County, and everyone who was involved or attended.