GAAC 40th season underway

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Area Arts Council (GAAC) opened its 40th season with energy and style Thursday night with a street party and performance by the always popular Black Jacket Symphony.

The mild fall evening provided the perfect backdrop of the pre-show “Arty Party” which featured tasty hors d’oeuvres and food including Kenny Harrell’s fried catfish and chicken tenders.

After, the capacity crowd settled in to enjoy the show. GAAC Director Nancy Idland offered a salutation to the crowd giving thanks to the large number of generous financial supporters, and a tribute to the beloved Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Gamble.

Mrs. Bobbie was unable to attend but was still recognized as an icon of the arts in Greenville and especially for her pivotal role in the renovation and restoration of the Ritz Theatre.

The Black Jacket Symphony as always delivered a quality show, literally rocking the house with a memorable selection of music.

They opened with the Eagles’ “Hotel California” and followed with many crowd pleasers including Tom Petty’s “American Girl” and an energetic performance of “Roxanne ” by The Police.

Downtown business woman and owner of Sweet Heart Alabama, Danan Whiddon, said of the evening, “We are really lucky to have such great bands perform here in Greenville and to have Nancy Idland and the members of the GAAC to bring these shows to Greenville.”

The GAAC brings the Red Clay Strays in November, The Tyn Times band in January, and Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes in February.

For more information on shows, activities, and becoming a supporter visit www.gaac-ritz.com.