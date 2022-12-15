Christmas at the Ritz a hit

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The fourth annual Christmas at the Ritz was held Dec. 8th and 9th.

This fundraiser by the Greenville High School Band Boosters was a delight for all who attended and set the season in motion with a wide variety musical and dance selections by talented local groups including the GHS Symphonic Band, a combined GHS-FDA Theatre Troupe, the GHS choir, Miss Susan’s School of Dance, the WO Parmer Choir, Sonya’s Dance and Fitness, and Two of a Kind. Lori Neilson, Sandra Wright, Alyssa Johnson, and Kalee Russell offered their vocal talents, and Will Pierce and Daven McCullough tickled the ivories in a delightful piano duet.

There was even as Elvis sighting thanks to Patrick VanCor.

The community got a great taste of the blessing that the Butler County School System has in its musical instructors including WO Parmer’s Rachel Jackson (who rocked the piano while leading her choir), GMS Band director Chris Pryor(who lent his trumpet talents throughout the show and added a marvelous duet with his son Jacob), and Greenville High School band Director Sarah Haymon (who conducted, played the piano, and closed the show with vocals on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” accompanied by her husband Ben on guitar.)

If you were unable to attend the show but would still like to support the band you can contact band director Sarah Haymon at (334) 382-2608 ext 2820 or at Ghstigerprideband@gmail.com