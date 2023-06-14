WILD CAR CHASE IN GREENVILLE

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Benjamin Kyle Mosley, age 30, from Greenville, was arrested on June 5 after leading local authorities on a wild car chase through the streets of Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, around 3 p.m. an officer with the Greenville Police Department (GPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle for improper lane use, improper passing, and reckless driving on Fort Dale Road near Manningham Road.

In a press release he stated, “The vehicle pulled over initially but then attempted to flee before the officer could approach the driver.

“A pursuit was then initiated and the suspect vehicle drove into the downtown area.

“The GPD and Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) had several units in the area to assist with the pursuit.

“The suspect drove in the downtown area in a reckless manner and nearly struck two law enforcement officers.

“The suspect continued to flee from officers until he lost control and wrecked his vehicle in the area of Butler Circle and Overlook Road.

“The suspect then fled on foot into a wooded area where officers quickly apprehended him after a short foot chase.

Mosley has been charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Reckless Driving, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and multiple traffic violations.

Lovvorn added, “I would like to commend all law enforcement involved in this highly dangerous pursuit. They did an excellent job of coordinating efforts to help limit the risk to the public and apprehend a violent felon.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond stated, “I am glad nobody was hurt. It took a concerted effort to stop Mosley.”

The chase became the talk of Greenville for several days. It was fortunate nobody was hurt as witnesses stated they watched law enforcement work together to stop Mosley.