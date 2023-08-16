1st day at FDA By Editor | August 16, 2023 | 0 The Fort Dale varsity cheerleaders were on hand to welcome students back to school. Pictured Wynn Lowery gives 1st grader Briar Broadway a twirl. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard) Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Rep. Moore wins Democracy Award August 16, 2023 | No Comments » ALDOR warns of phone scams August 16, 2023 | No Comments » Armed robbery at One Stop Cash August 16, 2023 | No Comments » How much Social Security will I receive? August 9, 2023 | No Comments » FAITH AND LOVE FOUND ON AN OFF THE FIELD August 9, 2023 | No Comments »