Post 24 annual Turkey Shoot Nov. 4

BY WALTER PARMER

Former Post #24 & District #34 Commander

Post #24 conducts an annual turkey shoot to raise funds for Boys and Girls State participation. Each year four boys and three girls attend a week long program to learn more about state and local governments.

The turkey shoot will be held at the Central Volunteer Fire Department, 3815 Halso Mill Road, Greenville, from 9 a.m. until.

During the past four years Post #24 has received strong support from local merchants and individuals who have provided shooter prizes and cash for this important Boys and Girls State program.

Liza Berry, current Post #24 Commander, stated that support for the 2023 turkey shoot has been exceptionally strong.

The following merchants and individuals have contributed 100 shooter prizes and more than $1,800. She encourages everyone to support these merchants.

BBQ 65, McBride’s Chevron, Budget Smart Pawnshop, Powell Tractor, Camellia Printing, Johnson Furniture, Mr. Style, The Salon on Main, Camellia Bakery, River Region Vision, Hartley Sporting, Greenville Standard, Alabama Grill, Sweet Heart Alabama, True South, Meadows & Company, Newton Oil Company, McFerrin Jewelry, Trustmark Bank, Camellia Sweet Treats, Southern Care Hospice, Grenville Hardware, Court Square Café, JHB Parts, LLC, The Pet Salon, Stuckey’s Barber Shop, Lee Electric, Jones Medical Supply, Greenville Cash & Carry, The Grooming Company, Match & Mix, Raybon Grocery & Market, Chris Sells, Lawson Body Shop, Middleton Oil Company, Pioneer Electric, Greenville Auto Clinic, Quality Cooperative, First Citizens Bank, McKinley Tire, Alabama Restoration, Express Roofing, Clay Hill Animal Clinic, C & K Auto, Dale May, State Farm, Auto Zone, Papa Johns Pizza, Community Neighbor Bank, Greenville Advance Auto Parts, Zaxby’s, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Captain D’s, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Real Pit Barbeque, Old Mexico, Bates House of Turkey, Pedros Taco & Tequila Bar, Whitaker Drugs, El Amigo Mexican Bar & Grill, 65 South Service, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Marvin’s, Robert F Martin, DMD, Tractor Supply, Big Potato Company, Greenville Chevrolet, Cracker Barrel, Priester’s Pecans, Georgiana Opry House, Mary Ruth’s Restaurant, Larry Blackmon, Kiwanis Club, Piggly Wiggly, Walmart, Uncle Ed’s BBQ, Hancel Stokes, Rusty Parrish and Central Volunteer Fire Department

The turkey shoot is open to each gender and age 8 to 12, 13 to 85, with a special veteran category.

Bring your shotgun, Post #24 provides the shells for gauges 12, 20, and 410. Prizes will be provided for each category and grand prizes for female and male shooters.

The more shooters the better with each shot requiring a $5purchase. A seating area will be provided for spectators who are encouraged to attend and support the competition.

Thanks to local merchants lunch concessions will be available at a nominal price.

Liza Berrey added that Post #24 looks forward to a large turnout of shooters and spectators plus good weather.