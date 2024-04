A large crowd gathered Friday morning to welcome Greenville’s newest Food Truck, The Groovy Glaze Co. The Groovy Glazed Co., owned and operated by Maci Mathews, offers a variety of mini doughnuts and specialty coffees. The truck will make its way around town at various spots, special events, and will located at the Corner on Main (next door to Goodwill) every Friday in April and May. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)